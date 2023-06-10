The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor will hit the field against the Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Progressive Field.

Astros vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 16th in Major League Baseball with 71 home runs.

Fueled by 182 extra-base hits, Houston ranks 16th in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros' .247 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Houston has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 292 (4.6 per game).

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Astros rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

Houston strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-best in MLB.

Houston pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.31.

The Astros have a combined 1.231 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send J.P. France (1-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in seven innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

France has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his six chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/5/2023 Blue Jays W 11-4 Away Brandon Bielak Alek Manoah 6/6/2023 Blue Jays L 5-1 Away Hunter Brown Kevin Gausman 6/7/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Ronel Blanco Chris Bassitt 6/8/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Framber Valdez José Berríos 6/9/2023 Guardians L 10-9 Away Cristian Javier Logan Allen 6/10/2023 Guardians - Away J.P. France Triston McKenzie 6/11/2023 Guardians - Away Brandon Bielak Shane Bieber 6/13/2023 Nationals - Home Hunter Brown Jake Irvin 6/14/2023 Nationals - Home Ronel Blanco Patrick Corbin 6/15/2023 Nationals - Home Framber Valdez Josiah Gray 6/16/2023 Reds - Home Cristian Javier Andrew Abbott

