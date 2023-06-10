How to Watch the Astros vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 10
The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor will hit the field against the Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Progressive Field.
Astros vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 16th in Major League Baseball with 71 home runs.
- Fueled by 182 extra-base hits, Houston ranks 16th in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage this season.
- The Astros' .247 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- Houston has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 292 (4.6 per game).
- The Astros have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Astros rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.
- Houston strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-best in MLB.
- Houston pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.31.
- The Astros have a combined 1.231 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will send J.P. France (1-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in seven innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- France has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his six chances this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 11-4
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Alek Manoah
|6/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-1
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Kevin Gausman
|6/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Chris Bassitt
|6/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|José Berríos
|6/9/2023
|Guardians
|L 10-9
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Logan Allen
|6/10/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Triston McKenzie
|6/11/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Shane Bieber
|6/13/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Jake Irvin
|6/14/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|Patrick Corbin
|6/15/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Josiah Gray
|6/16/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Andrew Abbott
