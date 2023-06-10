The Cleveland Guardians (30-33) will look to Jose Ramirez when they host Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros (36-28) at Progressive Field on Saturday, June 10. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:10 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +125. An 8-run over/under has been set for the matchup.

Astros vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Triston McKenzie - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs J.P. France - HOU (1-1, 3.44 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Astros and Guardians matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Astros (+125), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Astros win, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Alex Bregman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 17 (53.1%) of those contests.

The Guardians have a 7-6 record (winning 53.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians played three of their last 10 games as a moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

In its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have won in eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Astros have been listed as an underdog of +125 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Bregman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) José Abreu 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+170) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+230) Jacob Meyers 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+280)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 4th 1st Win AL West -134 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.