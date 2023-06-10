On Saturday, Chas McCormick (.559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Triston McKenzie. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his last game against the Guardians.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie

Triston McKenzie TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .227 with seven doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

McCormick has had a hit in 16 of 32 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits eight times (25.0%).

He has homered in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

McCormick has driven in a run in nine games this season (28.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 of 32 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .306 AVG .164 .404 OBP .239 .592 SLG .295 8 XBH 4 3 HR 2 9 RBI 7 12/6 K/BB 21/5 3 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings