On Saturday, Jeremy Pena (batting .325 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Triston McKenzie. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (4-for-6 with two doubles) against the Guardians.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie

Triston McKenzie TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .430, fueled by 25 extra-base hits.

In 63.9% of his 61 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 13.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 61), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Pena has had an RBI in 18 games this season (29.5%), including seven multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29 of 61 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 29 .221 AVG .292 .296 OBP .323 .393 SLG .467 12 XBH 13 4 HR 4 13 RBI 13 25/8 K/BB 35/5 5 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings