Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Mauricio Dubon (on the back of going 2-for-7 with two doubles and two RBI) and the Houston Astros play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Triston McKenzie. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .303 with 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 99th in the league in slugging.
- Dubon enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .360 with one homer.
- In 77.6% of his 49 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- In 49 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- In 11 games this year (22.4%), Dubon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 27 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|27
|.282
|AVG
|.319
|.300
|OBP
|.353
|.318
|SLG
|.478
|3
|XBH
|13
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|9/3
|K/BB
|18/5
|1
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.77 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 61 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- The Guardians will look to McKenzie (0-0) in his second start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
