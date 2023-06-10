On Saturday, Mauricio Dubon (on the back of going 2-for-7 with two doubles and two RBI) and the Houston Astros play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Triston McKenzie. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-7 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Guardians.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .303 with 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 99th in the league in slugging.

Dubon enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .360 with one homer.

In 77.6% of his 49 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

In 49 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

In 11 games this year (22.4%), Dubon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 27 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 27 .282 AVG .319 .300 OBP .353 .318 SLG .478 3 XBH 13 0 HR 2 4 RBI 9 9/3 K/BB 18/5 1 SB 2

