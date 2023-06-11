Sunday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (37-28) against the Cleveland Guardians (30-34) at Progressive Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 12:40 PM ET on June 11.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Shane Bieber (4-3) to the mound, while Brandon Bielak (3-2) will get the nod for the Astros.

Astros vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Astros vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Astros have put together a 4-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in five of those games).

The Astros have been victorious in nine, or 56.2%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (298 total), Houston is the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Astros have pitched to a 3.30 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.

Astros Schedule