The Cleveland Guardians host the Houston Astros at Progressive Field on Sunday at 12:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jose Ramirez, Alex Bregman and others in this matchup.

Astros vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bregman Stats

Bregman has 61 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 35 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .247/.344/.397 so far this season.

Bregman hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jun. 10 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Guardians Jun. 9 1-for-6 1 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 61 hits with 13 doubles, eight home runs, 29 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .269/.346/.432 on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 9 2-for-6 0 0 2 2 2 at Blue Jays Jun. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Bieber Stats

The Guardians' Shane Bieber (4-3) will make his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

In 13 starts this season, Bieber has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of 6.2 innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 28-year-old's 3.57 ERA ranks 29th, 1.277 WHIP ranks 45th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 63rd.

Bieber Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Jun. 6 5.2 5 1 1 2 1 at Orioles May. 31 4.0 8 7 7 4 2 vs. Cardinals May. 26 6.2 5 2 2 2 4 at Mets May. 21 8.0 7 2 2 4 2 at White Sox May. 16 4.2 12 6 5 4 0

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has put up 67 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .278/.348/.494 so far this season.

Ramirez will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .435 with two doubles, four home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 10 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 9 3-for-4 2 1 1 7 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 8 3-for-5 3 3 5 12 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 66 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 33 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .258/.341/.348 on the year.

Kwan has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, four walks and two RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 10 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Astros Jun. 9 2-for-7 1 0 2 3 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 8 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 6 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.