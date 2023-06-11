Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .485 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on June 11 at 12:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 12:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .253.
- Meyers has picked up a hit in 60.4% of his 48 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.8% of them.
- He has gone deep in six games this year (12.5%), homering in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Meyers has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (27.1%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (12.5%).
- In 19 games this year (39.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|.215
|AVG
|.289
|.311
|OBP
|.344
|.405
|SLG
|.458
|7
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|12
|27/10
|K/BB
|22/4
|0
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.80 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 62 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Guardians will send Bieber (4-3) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.57 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.57), 45th in WHIP (1.277), and 63rd in K/9 (6.1) among pitchers who qualify.
