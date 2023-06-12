As of now the New Orleans Saints are 12th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +3000.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans compiled a 6-10-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Saints games.

New Orleans ranked 19th in total offense this season (333.8 yards per game), but it really clicked on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 333.8 yards allowed per game.

The Saints had four wins at home last year and three on the road.

As the underdog, New Orleans picked up only two victories (2-8) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 4-2.

The Saints were 5-7 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr threw for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game), completing 60.8% of his passes, with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games last year.

In 17 games, Jamaal Williams ran for 1,066 yards (62.7 per game) and 17 TDs.

Alvin Kamara rushed for 897 yards (59.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

Taysom Hill had nine catches for 77 yards (4.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

Demario Davis amassed one interception to go with 109 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds Titans September 10 1 - +12500 @ Panthers September 18 2 - +8000 @ Packers September 24 3 - +6600 Buccaneers October 1 4 - +12500 @ Patriots October 8 5 - +5000 @ Texans October 15 6 - +15000 Jaguars October 19 7 - +2500 @ Colts October 29 8 - +8000 Bears November 5 9 - +5000 @ Vikings November 12 10 - +5000 @ Falcons November 26 12 - +8000 Lions December 3 13 - +1800 Panthers December 10 14 - +8000 Giants December 17 15 - +5000 @ Rams December 21 16 - +8000 @ Buccaneers December 31 17 - +12500 Falcons January 7 18 - +8000

