Tuesday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (37-29) versus the Washington Nationals (26-38) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:10 PM on June 13.

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (5-3, 3.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Patrick Corbin (4-6, 4.89 ERA).

Astros vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Astros have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Over their last 10 games, the Astros are 3-1-0 against the spread.

The Astros have won 25, or 56.8%, of the 44 games they've played as favorites this season.

Houston has entered nine games this season favored by -250 or more and is 7-2 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Houston has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 298 (4.5 per game).

The Astros have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.34).

