Kyle Tucker -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on June 13 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 29 walks while batting .268.

In 62.5% of his games this season (40 of 64), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (28.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 64), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has driven in a run in 25 games this season (39.1%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (17.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 21 times this year (32.8%), including four games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .264 AVG .273 .352 OBP .338 .455 SLG .405 13 XBH 8 4 HR 4 19 RBI 19 15/15 K/BB 21/14 4 SB 6

Nationals Pitching Rankings