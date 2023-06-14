Player prop betting options for Alex Bregman, Lane Thomas and others are available in the Houston Astros-Washington Nationals matchup at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Astros vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Valdez Stats

The Astros will hand the ball to Framber Valdez (6-5) for his 14th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 13 starts this season.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 29-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.36), 13th in WHIP (1.060), and 24th in K/9 (9.5).

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Jun. 8 5.0 4 3 3 5 4 vs. Angels Jun. 2 7.0 5 0 0 7 1 at Athletics May. 27 6.0 4 1 1 5 3 vs. Athletics May. 21 9.0 4 0 0 7 0 vs. Cubs May. 15 4.0 7 4 4 8 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Framber Valdez's player props with BetMGM.

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bregman Stats

Bregman has 63 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .247/.344/.392 on the year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 10 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Guardians Jun. 9 1-for-6 1 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 63 hits with 13 doubles, nine home runs, 30 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .269/.347/.440 so far this season.

Tucker brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Guardians Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 9 2-for-6 0 0 2 2 2 at Blue Jays Jun. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 18 walks and 30 RBI (71 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He has a .284/.338/.464 slash line on the year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 13 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Braves Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 0 2 5 0 at Braves Jun. 9 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has collected 58 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .248/.328/.440 so far this year.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 11 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 at Braves Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Jeimer Candelario or other Nationals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.