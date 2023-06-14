Wednesday's WNBA slate includes the Los Angeles Sparks (4-4) hitting the road to match up with Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (5-4) at College Park Center. The opening tip is at 1:00 PM ET.

Dallas fell short of victory by a final score of 102-93 against New York in their last outing. The team was led by Ogunbowale's 25 points, six rebounds and seven assists and Satou Sabally's 17 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. With Nneka Ogwumike leading the team with 27 points and eight rebounds, Los Angeles ended up losing to Minnesota 91-86 in their last game.

Wings vs. Sparks Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-175 to win)

Wings (-175 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sparks (+145 to win)

Sparks (+145 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-4.5)

Wings (-4.5) What's the over/under?: 166.5

166.5 When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: NBA TV and BSSW

Wings Season Stats

Because of the Wings' defensive struggles this year, ranking third-worst in the WNBA with 85 points allowed per game, they've had to lean on their offense, which ranks second-best in the league tallying 86.3 points per game.

Dallas ranks best in the WNBA by grabbing 38.4 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks ninth in the league (36.2 allowed per contest).

The Wings are dishing out 17.8 dimes per game, which ranks them ninth in the WNBA in 2023.

Dallas has been thriving in terms of turnovers this year, ranking second-best in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.2) and third-best in forced turnovers per contest (15.2).

Although the Wings own just a 29.5% three-point percentage (worst in WNBA), they rank third-best in the league by draining 7.8 threes per game.

Dallas is giving up 7.9 treys per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while allowing a 34.1% three-point percentage (seventh-ranked).

Wings Home/Away Splits

The Wings have been better offensively at home, where they average 88.3 points per game, compared to road games, where they average 84.8 per game. Defensively, they are much better when playing at home, where they give up 80.8 points per game, versus playing on the road, where they let opponents to average 88.4 per game.

At home, Dallas averages six more rebounds per game than on the road (41.8 at home, 35.8 on the road), while it lets its opponents grab four fewer boards in home games than in road games (34 at home, 38 on the road).

The Wings average 17.5 assists per game at home, 0.5 less than their average on the road in 2023 (18). So far in the 2023 WNBA campaign, Dallas is committing more turnovers in home games (14 per game) than away (10.8), and is forcing more turnovers at home (16.3 per game) compared to on the road (14.4).

In 2023 the Wings average 7.3 made three-pointers at home and 8.2 away, making 27.6% from distance at home compared to 31.1% away.

In 2023 Dallas averages 7.3 three-pointers allowed at home and 8.4 away, while conceding 30.2% shooting from deep at home compared to 37.5% away.

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings have won all four of the games they have been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Wings have won all four games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter.

Dallas' record against the spread is 4-4-0.

Dallas has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wings a 63.6% chance to win.

