The Dallas Wings (5-4) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks (4-4) at College Park Center on Wednesday, June 14 at 1:00 PM ET.

The Wings enter this game after a 102-93 loss to the Liberty on Sunday.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jasmine Thomas Out Knee 4 0.5 1.5 Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - - Layshia Clarendon Out Foot 7.8 3 3.7

Wings vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV and BSSW

NBA TV and BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally puts up a team-leading 11.2 rebounds per contest. She is also putting up 21.2 points and 2.8 assists, shooting 44.1% from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per game (10th in WNBA).

Natasha Howard is posting 16.3 points, 1.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Veronica Burton is averaging 4.2 points, 4.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Kalani Brown puts up 8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, she averages 0.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

