Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Nationals - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz (.343 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz has seven doubles, three home runs and three walks while batting .261.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 55.2% of his 29 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.2% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 29), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has driven in a run in eight games this year (27.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in 12 games this season (41.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|18
|.290
|AVG
|.246
|.324
|OBP
|.258
|.548
|SLG
|.386
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|4
|5/1
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Gray (4-5 with a 3.00 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 14th, 1.403 WHIP ranks 57th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 52nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
