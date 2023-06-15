After hitting .220 with a double, two home runs, six walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros face the Washington Nationals (who will start MacKenzie Gore) at 8:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 36 walks while hitting .243.

In 44 of 67 games this season (65.7%) Bregman has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (23.9%).

He has gone deep in 13.4% of his games this season, and 3% of his chances at the plate.

Bregman has had an RBI in 26 games this season (38.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .252 AVG .235 .347 OBP .331 .386 SLG .386 7 XBH 11 5 HR 4 19 RBI 20 20/17 K/BB 18/19 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings