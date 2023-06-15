Jose Abreu and the Houston Astros will take on Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park in the final of a three-game series, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 14th in MLB play with 78 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Houston's .401 slugging percentage ranks 17th in MLB.

The Astros' .246 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.

Houston ranks 15th in runs scored with 309 (4.5 per game).

The Astros are 21st in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 8.2 times per game to rank ninth in the majors.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks third in the majors.

Houston has the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.27).

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.235).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Javier is looking to collect his eighth quality start of the season in this game.

Javier will aim to go five or more innings for his 14th straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

He has given up one or more earned runs in all of his appearances.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Guardians L 10-9 Away Cristian Javier Logan Allen 6/10/2023 Guardians W 6-4 Away J.P. France Triston McKenzie 6/11/2023 Guardians L 5-0 Away Brandon Bielak Shane Bieber 6/13/2023 Nationals W 6-1 Home Hunter Brown Patrick Corbin 6/14/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Home Framber Valdez Josiah Gray 6/15/2023 Nationals - Home Cristian Javier MacKenzie Gore 6/16/2023 Reds - Home J.P. France Andrew Abbott 6/17/2023 Reds - Home Brandon Bielak Hunter Greene 6/18/2023 Reds - Home Hunter Brown Luke Weaver 6/19/2023 Mets - Home Framber Valdez Max Scherzer 6/20/2023 Mets - Home Cristian Javier Justin Verlander

