How to Watch the Astros vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 15
Jose Abreu and the Houston Astros will take on Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park in the final of a three-game series, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Nationals Player Props
|Astros vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Nationals Odds
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are 14th in MLB play with 78 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Houston's .401 slugging percentage ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Astros' .246 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.
- Houston ranks 15th in runs scored with 309 (4.5 per game).
- The Astros are 21st in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.
- The Astros strike out 8.2 times per game to rank ninth in the majors.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks third in the majors.
- Houston has the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.27).
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.235).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cristian Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Javier is looking to collect his eighth quality start of the season in this game.
- Javier will aim to go five or more innings for his 14th straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.
- He has given up one or more earned runs in all of his appearances.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/9/2023
|Guardians
|L 10-9
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Logan Allen
|6/10/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-4
|Away
|J.P. France
|Triston McKenzie
|6/11/2023
|Guardians
|L 5-0
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Shane Bieber
|6/13/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-1
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Patrick Corbin
|6/14/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-4
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Josiah Gray
|6/15/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/16/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Andrew Abbott
|6/17/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Hunter Greene
|6/18/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Luke Weaver
|6/19/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Max Scherzer
|6/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Justin Verlander
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.