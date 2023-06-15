On Thursday, June 15 at 8:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros (39-29) host the Washington Nationals (26-40) at Minute Maid Park. Cristian Javier will get the call for the Astros, while MacKenzie Gore will take the hill for the Nationals.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Nationals have +160 odds to play spoiler. The contest's total has been set at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (7-1, 3.13 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-5, 4.04 ERA)

Astros vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Astros vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 27, or 58.7%, of the 46 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Astros have gone 12-4 (75%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 2-2 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (38.3%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 10-14 when favored by +160 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) José Abreu 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 4th 1st Win AL West +100 - 1st

