Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Nationals - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is batting .269 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Altuve is batting .286 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Altuve has gotten a hit in 12 of 17 games this season (70.6%), including five multi-hit games (29.4%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 17 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year, Altuve has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 64.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 17.6%.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|.200
|AVG
|.324
|.400
|OBP
|.342
|.333
|SLG
|.514
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|1
|9/9
|K/BB
|7/1
|1
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (92 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gore (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.04 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.04), 56th in WHIP (1.391), and fourth in K/9 (10.8).
