Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Nationals - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon and his .532 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Nationals.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon has 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .296.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 101st in the league in slugging.
- In 77.4% of his 53 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (5.7%, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Dubon has driven in a run in 13 games this season (24.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 29 of 53 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|29
|.277
|AVG
|.311
|.293
|OBP
|.344
|.351
|SLG
|.459
|5
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|10
|10/3
|K/BB
|19/5
|1
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (92 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gore (3-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the left-hander went five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.04), 56th in WHIP (1.391), and fourth in K/9 (10.8) among pitchers who qualify.
