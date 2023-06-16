Friday's contest features the Houston Astros (39-30) and the Cincinnati Reds (34-35) clashing at Minute Maid Park (on June 16) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Astros.

The Astros will call on J.P. France (2-1) versus the Reds and Andrew Abbott (2-0).

Astros vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Astros covered in its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Astros have been favored 47 times and won 27, or 57.4%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 15-7, a 68.2% win rate, when favored by -175 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 310 (4.5 per game).

The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.26).

Astros Schedule