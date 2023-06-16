J.P. France and the Houston Astros will take the field against the Cincinnati Reds and projected starter Andrew Abbott on Friday at Minute Maid Park.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +165 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -200 +165 9 -105 -115 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

In their last game with a spread, the Astros covered the spread.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been the moneyline favorite 47 total times this season. They've finished 27-20 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, Houston has gone 9-3 (75%).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Astros a 66.7% chance to win.

Houston has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 33 times this season for a 33-35-1 record against the over/under.

The Astros have put together an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-15 19-15 12-9 25-21 25-23 12-7

