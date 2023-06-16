The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve (hitting .175 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, six walks and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is hitting .254 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Altuve has gotten a hit in 12 of 18 games this season (66.7%), with at least two hits on five occasions (27.8%).

He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year, Altuve has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 11 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 .176 AVG .324 .378 OBP .342 .294 SLG .514 2 XBH 5 1 HR 1 6 RBI 1 10/10 K/BB 7/1 1 SB 2

