Saturday's game features the Houston Astros (39-31) and the Cincinnati Reds (35-35) matching up at Minute Maid Park (on June 17) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 win for the Astros.

The Astros will give the ball to Brandon Bielak (3-3, 4.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Hunter Greene (1-4, 4.01 ERA).

Astros vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 4, Reds 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 27 (56.2%) of those contests.

Houston has a record of 25-16, a 61% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 311 (4.4 per game).

The Astros' 3.24 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.

