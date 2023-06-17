Kyle Tucker, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .451, fueled by 23 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 32nd and he is 59th in slugging.

Tucker is batting .474 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 64.7% of his games this season (44 of 68), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (30.9%) he recorded at least two.

In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.2%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).

Tucker has had at least one RBI in 38.2% of his games this year (26 of 68), with two or more RBI 11 times (16.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.9%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 33 .296 AVG .273 .376 OBP .338 .496 SLG .405 15 XBH 8 5 HR 4 20 RBI 19 17/16 K/BB 21/14 6 SB 6

Reds Pitching Rankings