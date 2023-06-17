Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Reds - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .290 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 112th and he is 107th in slugging.
- Dubon has gotten a hit in 41 of 55 games this season (74.5%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (32.7%).
- Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (5.5%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Dubon has driven in a run in 13 games this season (23.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 52.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.7%.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|.263
|AVG
|.311
|.279
|OBP
|.344
|.333
|SLG
|.459
|5
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|10
|12/3
|K/BB
|19/5
|1
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greene (1-4) takes the mound for the Reds in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.01 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 13 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .241 to opposing hitters.
