Rory McIlroy will compete at the 2023 U.S. Open in Los Angeles, California at The Los Angeles Country Club, taking place from June 15-18.

Rory McIlroy Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, McIlroy has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in three of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

McIlroy has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

McIlroy has finished in the top 10 in three of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, McIlroy has finished within five shots of the leader two times and with a better-than-average score three times.

This week McIlroy tries for his fourth straight top-10 finish.

McIlroy has qualified for the weekend four times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 13 -8 276 2 13 5 9 $25.5M

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

In McIlroy's previous 11 entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 five times, including one top-five finish. His average finish has been 15th.

In his past 11 appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend seven times.

McIlroy finished fifth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,259 yards in the past year, while The Los Angeles Country Club is set for a longer 7,423 yards.

McIlroy will take to the 7,423-yard course this week at The Los Angeles Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,355 yards in the past year.

McIlroy's Last Time Out

McIlroy was in the 92nd percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

His 3.85-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open was strong, putting him in the 94th percentile of the field.

McIlroy was better than only 22% of the golfers at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.58.

McIlroy carded a birdie or better on three of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, better than the field average of 1.2.

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, McIlroy did not have a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.2).

McIlroy recorded more birdies or better (11) than the tournament average of 6.3 on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

At that most recent tournament, McIlroy carded a bogey or worse on four of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

McIlroy ended the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on four of 12 par-5s, underperforming the field average, 4.2.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, McIlroy fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards McIlroy Odds to Win: +1100 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

