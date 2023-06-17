The Dallas Wings' (5-5) injury report has two players listed heading into their Saturday, June 17 matchup with the Seattle Storm (2-7) at College Park Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Wings head into this game following a 79-61 loss to the Sparks on Wednesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Wings gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wings vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally paces her squad in rebounds per game (11.4), and also posts 20.5 points and 2.9 assists. Defensively, she posts 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Natasha Howard averages 15.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 37.9% from the floor and 31% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Veronica Burton averages 3.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. At the other end, she posts 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Kalani Brown puts up 9.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. At the other end, she averages 0.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Wings or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.