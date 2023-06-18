Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Reds - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Chas McCormick (.556 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Reds.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has eight doubles, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .246.
- McCormick has recorded a hit in 19 of 35 games this season (54.3%), including 10 multi-hit games (28.6%).
- He has homered in 17.1% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
- McCormick has an RBI in 10 of 35 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 13 games this season (37.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.328
|AVG
|.164
|.414
|OBP
|.239
|.623
|SLG
|.295
|10
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|7
|16/7
|K/BB
|21/5
|5
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.88 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (89 total, 1.3 per game).
- Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.23 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 6.23 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .292 to his opponents.
