The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker (.395 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in slugging percentage (.446) thanks to 23 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.

Tucker has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 69 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

Looking at the 69 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (13.0%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 27 games this year (39.1%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (15.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year (34.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .289 AVG .273 .366 OBP .338 .484 SLG .405 15 XBH 8 5 HR 4 21 RBI 19 17/16 K/BB 21/14 6 SB 6

Reds Pitching Rankings