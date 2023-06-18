How to Watch the WNBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The Phoenix Mercury versus the New York Liberty is a game to see on a Sunday WNBA schedule that includes five competitive contests.
Today's WNBA Games
The New York Liberty face the Phoenix Mercury
The Mercury take to the home court of the Liberty on Sunday at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- NYL Record: 6-3
- PHO Record: 2-7
- NYL Stats: 85.2 PPG (third in WNBA), 80.0 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- PHO Stats: 78.0 PPG (10th in WNBA), 86.2 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.4 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.7 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Sug Sutton (11.2 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 5.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -12.5
- NYL Odds to Win: -900
- PHO Odds to Win: +563
- Total: 161.5 points
The Washington Mystics play host to the Chicago Sky
The Sky hit the road the Mystics on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 6-4
- CHI Record: 5-6
- WAS Stats: 75.7 PPG (12th in WNBA), 74.2 Opp. PPG (first)
- CHI Stats: 80.2 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 81.9 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (18.2 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 2.7 APG)
- CHI Key Player: Alanna Smith (10.5 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -5.5
- WAS Odds to Win: -232
- CHI Odds to Win: +183
- Total: 156 points
The Indiana Fever take on the Atlanta Dream
The Dream take to the home court of the Fever on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 4-6
- ATL Record: 4-5
- IND Stats: 81.7 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 83.0 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- ATL Stats: 84.0 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 85.7 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (15.1 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.3 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Allisha Gray (18.0 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -1
- IND Odds to Win: -117
- ATL Odds to Win: -107
- Total: 162 points
The Los Angeles Sparks take on the Connecticut Sun
The Sun travel to face the Sparks on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAS Record: 5-5
- CON Record: 8-3
- LAS Stats: 81.2 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 79.3 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- CON Stats: 82.5 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 79.0 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.7 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.7 APG)
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.9 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 7.3 APG)
The Las Vegas Aces take on the Minnesota Lynx
The Lynx travel to face the Aces on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- LVA Record: 9-1
- MIN Record: 3-7
- LVA Stats: 91.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 77.5 Opp. PPG (second)
- MIN Stats: 78.7 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 83.4 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (19.5 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 2.3 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (20.7 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -18
- LVA Odds to Win: -1500
- MIN Odds to Win: +900
- Total: 167.5 points
