Monday's game between the Houston Astros (39-33) and the New York Mets (33-38) at Minute Maid Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Astros taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on June 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (6-3) to the mound, while Max Scherzer (5-2) will get the nod for the Mets.

Astros vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Astros vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 4, Mets 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mets

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

  • In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Astros have a record of 2-5.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
  • Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
  • The Astros have won 27, or 54%, of the 50 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Houston has entered 46 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 25-21 in those contests.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.
  • Houston has scored 321 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Astros' 3.35 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 14 Nationals W 5-4 Framber Valdez vs Josiah Gray
June 15 Nationals L 4-1 Cristian Javier vs MacKenzie Gore
June 16 Reds L 2-1 J.P. France vs Andrew Abbott
June 17 Reds L 10-3 Brandon Bielak vs Hunter Greene
June 18 Reds L 9-7 Ronel Blanco vs Luke Weaver
June 19 Mets - Hunter Brown vs Max Scherzer
June 20 Mets - Framber Valdez vs Justin Verlander
June 21 Mets - Cristian Javier vs Tylor Megill
June 23 @ Dodgers - J.P. France vs TBA
June 24 @ Dodgers - Brandon Bielak vs Bobby Miller
June 25 @ Dodgers - Hunter Brown vs Tony Gonsolin

