Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will take the field against the Houston Astros and starter Hunter Brown on Monday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Mets have +105 odds to win. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Astros vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -130 +105 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Astros have a record of 2-5.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been favored on the moneyline 50 total times this season. They've finished 27-23 in those games.

Houston has a record of 25-17 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (59.5% winning percentage).

The Astros have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this contest.

Houston has combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times this season for a 35-36-1 record against the over/under.

The Astros have an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-18 19-15 12-11 25-22 25-25 12-8

