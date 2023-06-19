Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mets - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Max Scherzer) at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is hitting .275 with seven doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
- Altuve has picked up a hit in 13 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 21), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Altuve has driven in a run in five games this season (23.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in 12 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|.233
|AVG
|.324
|.389
|OBP
|.342
|.442
|SLG
|.514
|5
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|1
|11/10
|K/BB
|7/1
|2
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.68 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 100 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Scherzer (5-2) takes the mound for the Mets in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.45 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 38-year-old has put up a 4.45 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .257 to his opponents.
