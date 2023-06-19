Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mets - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on June 19 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-6 against the Reds.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .286 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.
- He ranks 29th in batting average, 115th in on base percentage, and 112th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Dubon has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 56 games this season, with at least two hits in 32.1% of them.
- In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (5.4%, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Dubon has driven in a run in 13 games this year (23.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 29 times this season (51.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|29
|.257
|AVG
|.311
|.273
|OBP
|.344
|.324
|SLG
|.459
|5
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|10
|13/3
|K/BB
|19/5
|1
|SB
|4
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 100 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Scherzer makes the start for the Mets, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.45 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 38-year-old has a 4.45 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
