Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets hit the field on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park against Framber Valdez, who is starting for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 15th in MLB play with 82 total home runs.

Houston's .398 slugging percentage ranks 17th in baseball.

The Astros rank 17th in MLB with a .245 batting average.

Houston ranks 16th in runs scored with 322 (4.4 per game).

The Astros rank 21st in MLB with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Astros strike out eight times per game to rank eighth in MLB.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.

Houston's 3.46 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the ninth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.254).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Valdez (6-5) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.27 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last appearance came on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

Valdez enters this game with 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Valdez will try to build on a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 14 appearances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/15/2023 Nationals L 4-1 Home Cristian Javier MacKenzie Gore 6/16/2023 Reds L 2-1 Home J.P. France Andrew Abbott 6/17/2023 Reds L 10-3 Home Brandon Bielak Hunter Greene 6/18/2023 Reds L 9-7 Home Ronel Blanco Luke Weaver 6/19/2023 Mets L 11-1 Home Hunter Brown Max Scherzer 6/20/2023 Mets - Home Framber Valdez Justin Verlander 6/21/2023 Mets - Home Cristian Javier Tylor Megill 6/23/2023 Dodgers - Away J.P. France - 6/24/2023 Dodgers - Away Ronel Blanco Bobby Miller 6/25/2023 Dodgers - Away Hunter Brown Tony Gonsolin 6/27/2023 Cardinals - Away Framber Valdez Jack Flaherty

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.