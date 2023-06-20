The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Read More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in slugging percentage (.445) thanks to 24 extra-base hits.

He ranks 33rd in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 65th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Tucker has picked up a hit in 45 of 71 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.

He has homered in nine games this year (12.7%), leaving the park in 3% of his chances at the plate.

Tucker has had an RBI in 28 games this season (39.4%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 25 times this year (35.2%), including five games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 33 .289 AVG .273 .370 OBP .338 .481 SLG .405 16 XBH 8 5 HR 4 22 RBI 19 18/18 K/BB 21/14 7 SB 6

Mets Pitching Rankings