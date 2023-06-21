The Houston Astros versus New York Mets game on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Jose Altuve and Pete Alonso.

Astros vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 15th in MLB play with 83 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Houston ranks 16th in baseball with a .398 slugging percentage.

The Astros' .245 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

Houston ranks 16th in runs scored with 326 (4.4 per game).

The Astros' .314 on-base percentage is 21st in MLB.

The Astros strike out 8 times per game, the seventh-best mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.

Houston has the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.44).

The Astros have the eighth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.246).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier (7-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his 15th start of the season. He has a 2.90 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.

Javier is looking to pick up his ninth quality start of the year.

Javier is aiming for his 15th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has made one appearance this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Reds L 2-1 Home J.P. France Andrew Abbott 6/17/2023 Reds L 10-3 Home Brandon Bielak Hunter Greene 6/18/2023 Reds L 9-7 Home Ronel Blanco Luke Weaver 6/19/2023 Mets L 11-1 Home Hunter Brown Max Scherzer 6/20/2023 Mets W 4-2 Home Framber Valdez Justin Verlander 6/21/2023 Mets - Home Cristian Javier Tylor Megill 6/23/2023 Dodgers - Away J.P. France - 6/24/2023 Dodgers - Away Ronel Blanco Bobby Miller 6/25/2023 Dodgers - Away Hunter Brown Tony Gonsolin 6/27/2023 Cardinals - Away Framber Valdez Jack Flaherty 6/28/2023 Cardinals - Away Cristian Javier Jordan Montgomery

