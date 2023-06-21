Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mets - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .254 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 15 walks.
- In 66.2% of his 68 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.8%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Pena has an RBI in 19 of 68 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29 of 68 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|30
|.222
|AVG
|.290
|.296
|OBP
|.326
|.368
|SLG
|.460
|12
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|13
|27/10
|K/BB
|36/5
|6
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.63 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.4 per game).
- Megill (6-4) takes the mound for the Mets in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.83 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.83, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .279 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.