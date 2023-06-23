Friday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (41-33) against the Houston Astros (41-34) at Dodger Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Dodgers. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on June 23.

The Dodgers will call on Emmet Sheehan versus the Astros and J.P. France (2-2).

Astros vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

The Astros have won in nine, or 52.9%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Houston has come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (336 total), Houston is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.50 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.

Astros Schedule