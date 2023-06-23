The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick (hitting .278 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

McCormick is batting .248 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

McCormick has recorded a hit in 21 of 38 games this season (55.3%), including 11 multi-hit games (28.9%).

He has hit a home run in seven games this year (18.4%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 31.6% of his games this year, McCormick has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (18.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 14 games this season (36.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Home Away 20 GP 17 .319 AVG .164 .402 OBP .239 .611 SLG .295 11 XBH 4 5 HR 2 14 RBI 7 18/8 K/BB 21/5 5 SB 1

