2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Schedule: Friday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Following one round of play in the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol GC in Springfield, New Jersey, Lee-Anne Pace has the top score (-5). Watch the rest of the action unfold.
How to Watch the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
- Start Time: 7:00 AM ET
- Venue: Baltusrol GC
- Location: Springfield, New Jersey
- Par/Distance: Par 71/6,621 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: NBC
- Sunday TV: NBC
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Lee-Anne Pace
|1st
|-5
|66
|Ruoning Yin
|2nd
|-4
|67
|Brooke Mackenzie Henderson
|2nd
|-4
|67
|Xiyu Lin
|2nd
|-4
|67
|Wichanee Meechai
|5th
|-3
|68
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|8:39 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Jin-young Ko (+1/33rd), Nelly Korda (+5/106th), Lydia Ko (+3/61st)
|2:01 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Minjee Lee (+1/33rd), Alexis Thompson (+5/106th), Rose Zhang (-1/12th)
|1:17 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Atthaya Thitikul (+4/86th), Ayaka Furue (-2/6th), Anna Nordqvist (+3/61st)
|8:17 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Ashleigh Buhai (+2/44th), Lilia Vu (+1/33rd), Brooke Mackenzie Henderson (-4/2nd)
|8:22 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Hye-jin Choi (E/17th), Cheyenne Knight (+2/44th), Maja Stark (+5/106th)
|1:39 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Danielle Kang (+4/86th), Hannah Green (+4/86th), In-gee Chun (+3/61st)
|1:55 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Celine Boutier (-1/12th), Hyo Joo Kim (+5/106th), Lucy Li (+3/61st)
|1:28 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Madelene Sagstrom (+2/44th), Carlota Ciganda (+1/33rd), Allisen Corpuz (-1/12th)
|8:00 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Angel Yin (+2/44th), Gemma Dryburgh (+1/33rd), Xiyu Lin (-4/2nd)
|8:06 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Moriya Jutanugarn (+3/61st), Aditi Ashook (+3/61st), Georgia Hall (+8/146th)
