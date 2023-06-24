The Los Angeles Dodgers (42-33) bring a three-game win streak into a home contest versus the Houston Astros (41-35) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (3-1) to the mound, while Ronel Blanco (1-0) will get the nod for the Astros.

Astros vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: FOX

FOX Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (3-1, 2.83 ERA) vs Blanco - HOU (1-0, 4.66 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ronel Blanco

The Astros will send Blanco (1-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.66 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.66, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.

Blanco has collected one quality start this season.

Blanco will look to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 2.4 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 12 appearances this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

Miller (3-1) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.83, a 2.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.012 in five games this season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Miller will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in five chances this season.

