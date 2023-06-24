The New York Mets (34-41) will aim to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Philadelphia Phillies (39-36) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The Mets will give the ball to Max Scherzer (6-2, 4.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Phillies will counter with Cristopher Sanchez.

Mets vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - NYM (6-2, 4.04 ERA) vs Sanchez - PHI (0-0, 3.24 ERA)

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

The Mets will send Scherzer (6-2) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw eight innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 38-year-old has an ERA of 4.04 and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .245 in 12 games this season.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Scherzer has made nine starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Max Scherzer vs. Phillies

The Phillies have scored 328 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They are batting .257 for the campaign with 78 home runs, 21st in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Phillies in one game, and they have gone 5-for-24 with an RBI over seven innings.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristopher Sanchez

The Phillies will look to Sanchez (0-0) to open the game and make his third start of the season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed four scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering one hit.

He has a 3.24 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .194 against him over his two appearances this season.

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

