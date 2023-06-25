Sunday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (43-33) matching up with the Houston Astros (41-36) at 7:10 PM ET (on June 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Dodgers, so expect a tight matchup.

The Dodgers will look to Tony Gonsolin (4-2) versus the Astros and Hunter Brown (6-4).

Astros vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 matchups.

The Astros have been victorious in nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has been victorious five times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Houston scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (345 total, 4.5 per game).

The Astros have a 3.56 ERA as a team, best in baseball.

Astros Schedule