How to Watch the Astros vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 25
Hunter Brown will start for the Houston Astros in the final of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and David Peralta on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros' 88 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 222 extra-base hits, Houston ranks 18th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.
- The Astros rank 17th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
- Houston has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 345 (4.5 per game).
- The Astros have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).
- The Astros rank sixth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.
- Houston strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.
- Houston has the lowest ERA in baseball at 3.56.
- The Astros have a combined 1.259 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will hand the ball to Brown (6-4) for his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.
- Brown has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/19/2023
|Mets
|L 11-1
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Max Scherzer
|6/20/2023
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Justin Verlander
|6/21/2023
|Mets
|W 10-8
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Tylor Megill
|6/23/2023
|Dodgers
|L 3-2
|Away
|J.P. France
|Emmet Sheehan
|6/24/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-7
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Bobby Miller
|6/25/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/28/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/29/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Miles Mikolas
|6/30/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/1/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Andrew Heaney
