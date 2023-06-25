The Houston Astros and Bligh Madris, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bligh Madris Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Bligh Madris At The Plate (2022)

Madris hit .177 with seven doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

Madris got a hit in 15 of 39 games last season, with multiple hits in three of those games.

Logging a trip to the plate in 39 games last season, he hit only one homer.

In four of 39 games last year (10.3%), Madris drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.

He crossed home in nine of 39 games a year ago (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Bligh Madris Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 22 GP 15 .145 AVG .227 .213 OBP .292 .232 SLG .318 4 XBH 4 1 HR 0 6 RBI 1 20/6 K/BB 11/4 2 SB 0

