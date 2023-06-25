Bligh Madris Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Dodgers - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Bligh Madris, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Bligh Madris Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Bligh Madris At The Plate (2022)
- Madris hit .177 with seven doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- Madris got a hit in 15 of 39 games last season, with multiple hits in three of those games.
- Logging a trip to the plate in 39 games last season, he hit only one homer.
- In four of 39 games last year (10.3%), Madris drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- He crossed home in nine of 39 games a year ago (23.1%), including one multi-run game.
Bligh Madris Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|.145
|AVG
|.227
|.213
|OBP
|.292
|.232
|SLG
|.318
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|1
|20/6
|K/BB
|11/4
|2
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA led all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.92, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .168 against him.
