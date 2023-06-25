Chas McCormick -- batting .289 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on June 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is hitting .250 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

In 56.4% of his games this year (22 of 39), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (28.2%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 39 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (17.9%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

McCormick has driven in a run in 12 games this year (30.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (17.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 of 39 games (35.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .319 AVG .172 .402 OBP .243 .611 SLG .297 11 XBH 4 5 HR 2 14 RBI 7 18/8 K/BB 21/5 5 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings