Player prop betting options for Nico Hoerner, Paul Goldschmidt and others are available in the Chicago Cubs-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at London Stadium on Sunday, starting at 10:10 AM ET.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 10:10 AM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 10:10 AM ET Where: London Stadium in London, United Kingdom

London Stadium in London, United Kingdom How to Watch on TV: ESPN

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Marcus Stroman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Stroman Stats

The Cubs will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman (9-4) for his 17th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his seven-game quality start streak.

Stroman will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

The 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.28), sixth in WHIP (1.024), and 52nd in K/9 (7.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Stroman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jun. 20 7.0 5 0 0 5 1 vs. Pirates Jun. 15 6.0 4 2 2 5 2 at Giants Jun. 9 6.2 6 2 2 5 4 at Padres Jun. 4 6.0 4 1 0 6 3 vs. Rays May. 29 9.0 1 0 0 8 1

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has put up 80 hits with 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He has a .283/.331/.399 slash line so far this season.

Hoerner will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .217 with a double, two triples, a home run and five RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 24 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 21 2-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 at Pirates Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Pirates Jun. 19 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Ian Happ Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Happ Stats

Ian Happ has put up 71 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.386/.430 so far this year.

Happ has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Happ Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 24 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 at Pirates Jun. 21 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has recorded 83 hits with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.378/.491 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 20 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 1 at Nationals Jun. 19 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Mets Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 78 hits with 10 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.319/.477 on the year.

Arenado has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Jun. 18 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0

