Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Dodgers - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .253 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 walks.
- Pena has gotten at least one hit in 66.2% of his games this year (47 of 71), with more than one hit 18 times (25.4%).
- He has gone deep in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 71), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has driven in a run in 19 games this season (26.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (9.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (40.8%), including multiple runs in six games.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|32
|.226
|AVG
|.282
|.307
|OBP
|.317
|.370
|SLG
|.443
|12
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|13
|28/12
|K/BB
|42/5
|7
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.54 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Gonsolin (4-2) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.92, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .168 batting average against him.
